Stoke City have signed Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town for an initial £10m fee, which could increase to £12m in add-ons.

That breaks Town's club record for an outgoing transfer, with the deal eclipsing the £8m received for striker Jordan Rhodes in August 2012.

The 26-year-old winger joined Town last summer for a then-record fee and aided the Terriers in their maiden Premier League campaign, eventually clinching survival with David Wagner's side.

Ince netted three goals in all competitions last season, including a dramatic late winner against Watford, which pushed Town towards top-flight safety.

On the Liverpool youth product leaving Town, the head coach said: "Incey has got a lot of game time for us in the last season and played a big role in helping us to achieve our aim of staying in the Premier League.

"The value of this deal made sense for us. Tom is a good player, but I’m comfortable that we have good options in the wide positions.

"We would like to thank Tom for all his efforts and hard work in the last season and wish him the very best for the future."