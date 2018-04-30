The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are set to sign defender Leon Balogun from FSV Mainz 05 in the summer, according to media reports.

The centre back, who can also play at full back, is out of contract in the summer and - according to the Sun's Alan Nixon - is set to join the Terriers after holding talks over a potential move.

Balogun, who is 29-years-old, has 16 caps for Nigeria and helped the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Mainz man was unlucky top miss Nigeria's last World Cup campaign with a broken foot picked up in the previous March international break, but looks set to head to Russia with his national side later this year.

The former Hannover 96, Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf defender has also made 72 appearances in the German Bundesliga, keeping 16 clean sheets in that time.

His current club Mainz are entangled in their own relegation scrap, with David Wagner's former side just three points outside of the bottom three - mirroring Town's position.

Although the Sun suggest Balogun could become the Terriers' first switch of the summer, any decisions are unlikely to be finalised until Town's divisional status for next season is confirmed.