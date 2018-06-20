Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Juninho Bacuna from FC Groningen for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Terriers, with the club having the option of extending the deal for a further year.

Juninho, the younger brother of Reading player Leandro Bacuna, has made more than 80 appearances in the Eredivisie after making his debut at the age of 17, and has also featured in the Europa League for Groningen.

The Terriers' newest addition has also been capped three times by the Dutch Under 21 side, scoring once.

On Bacuna signing for Town, head coach David Wagner said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Juninho in, especially before we report back as it allows him to have a full pre-season with the team.

“He’s a young, hungry player that has already played a lot of football for someone of his age and even if he’s still very young, he strengthens our options in this position after we lost Dean Whitehead to retirement at the end of last season.

“He’s an exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder.

“We will give him all the support he needs to make the best out of the potential he definitely has.”