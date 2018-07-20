Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed forward Adama Diakhaby from AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old has joined Town for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club having the option of extending the contract by a further year.

The France Under 21 international joined Monaco last season after an impressive campaign with Rennes, but had to settle for just 10 Ligue 1 starts over the course of the last campaign.

The left-footed forward netted three goals in all competitions for the French giants last year and made five Champions League appearances.

Diakhaby joined his team mates in Frankfurt today after completing a medical earlier in the week.

On the youngster signing for Town, head coach David Wagner said: "I’m very happy to be able to welcome Adama to Huddersfield Town today. He is a very hungry young footballer with a strong desire to succeed in England, which is fantastic for our club.

"Obviously he is still learning and improving at 21 years old, but he already has many of the qualities that we look for in our attacking players. He's a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly.

"We’re really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch and seeing him pull on our blue and white shirt in games, as I’m sure our fans are too!"