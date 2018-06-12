The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is interesting Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish outlet Fotomac claim Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are keen on the Denmark international, and sporting director Damien Comolli is said to be ready to watch Zanka at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The report claims two other players are on Fenerbahce's list however, with Barcelona’s Yerry Mina and Tigres’ Hugo Ayala also attracting interest from the Yellow Canaries.

Fenerbahce are reportedly looking at options in the heart of the defence as they are keen to offload ex-Liverpool centre back Martin Skrtel this summer.

Zanka was a key part of last season's Town side which achieved Premier League survival, playing every minute of the top-flight season.

It is unlikely David Wagner would want to lose such a crucial part of the Terriers' defence this summer, especially with Town under no pressure to sell after clinching a second season in the top flight.