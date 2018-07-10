Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke has joined Wrexham AFC on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old will represent the Dragons until the end of the 2018/19 campaign, having previously played at the Racecourse Ground back in November 2016.

Pyke's first spell with the north Wales side ended after just three appearances, with the striker being recalled by the Terriers and sent back out on loan to Colchester United.

Last season Pyke was loaned out to Port Vale where he made nine appearances before suffering a hamstring injury which cut his stint short.

On the Town youth product joining the National League side, Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts told the club's official website : "We’re pleased with capturing Rekeil, he’s been here before and knows the club, hopefully he can continue his progression with us and give us some firepower at the top of the pitch.

"The squad is coming together nicely now and bringing in Rekeil for the season allows him a length of time where all can benefit.

"He’s linked up with us in Portugal and hopefully he can hit the ground running and bed himself in with the rest of the lads quickly and build a good spirit in the camp going into the busy pre-season."