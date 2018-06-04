The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks with AS Monaco over a permanent deal for Terence Kongolo .

France Football claim Town are in discussions with the 2016/17 French champions over a potential permanent move, with a price range of 15 to 20 million euros suggested by the outlet.

Kongolo joined Monaco for 13m euros last summer, but failed to make an impact at the Stade Louis II, making just six appearances before his loan spell with the Terriers.

The Dutch defender went on to spend the second half of last season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium, impressing at both left back and centre back.

The 24-year-old's performances helped Town towards Premier League survival last term and reports suggest the Terriers want him back in West Yorkshire for good this summer.

Earlier in the window Kongolo himself revealed the Terriers' interest, telling De Telegraaf that a return to Town was an option should he not be guaranteed playing time at Monaco.