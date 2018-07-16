The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town target Harry Wilson is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Derby County .

The Liverpool winger signed a new contract at Anfield last week, but is likely to head out on loan this season in order to gain more first-team experience.

And the Mirror claim Frank Lampard is keen on making the 21-year-old his first signing at Pride Park, with the youngster set to sign for the Rams.

Town had been linked with a move for the Wales international earlier in the summer transfer window alongside Aston Villa , Leeds United and Glasgow Rangers, but the newspaper claims a move to Derby looks promising for the starlet, although it has not been finalised yet.

Wilson impressed in his loan spell at Hull City last term, where he bagged seven goals in 13 appearances after moving on January deadline day.

The young Red has four international caps to his name as well as one goal in Wales' 6-0 win over China PR in March.