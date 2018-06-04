The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town target Ramadan Sobhi has been named in Egypt's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The Stoke City winger played in all six of the Pharaohs' Confederation of African Football (CAF) third-round qualifying matches for the tournament, featuring alongside Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The 2018 tournament in Russia is the first World Cup Egypt have featured in since 1990, with the Pharoahs' only other outing at the finals coming in Mexico in 1934.

Egypt have been warming up for the tournament with a training camp in Italy, with two friendly fixtures also on the agenda.

The first clash saw the Pharaohs draw 0-0 with Colombia on Friday - in which Ramadan played 66 minutes - while the second takes place against Belgium on Wednesday.

The Potters' forward was given special dispensation to leave the training camp yesterday in order to complete a medical at Town according to the Egyptian FA, although no deal has yet been announced by the club.