Former Egypt international and Premier League star Mido has backed Ramadan Sobhi for a move to a top-flight side this summer.

Mido, who turned out for Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and West Ham United in the Premier League, believes the Huddersfield Town -linked winger deserves to remain in the top tier despite being relegated with Stoke City last term.

The Cairo-born striker made 51 appearances for Egypt, netting 20 times, and is confident Ramadan has done enough to secure a move to another Premier League outfit.

"He needs to stay in the Premier League," the former Spurs and Egypt forward told Stoke-on-Trent Live .

"Sometimes it’s better to be in a top team in the Championship but he deserves to be in the Premier League."

Ramadan became the youngest striker to represent the Pharaohs since Mido in 2015 when he was capped in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Tanzania and he has recently been named in Egypt's final 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Domestically however, Ramadan had failed to nail down a starting berth at the bet365 Stadium under Mark Hughes and Paul Lambert, but at 21 he has a good amount of time to grow - something Mido hopes the youngster can do.

"He hasn't developed the way I thought he would,” said his compatriot, who is now a Premier League pundit.

"I don’t know why that is but he needs to learn and work on his movement and finishing.

"And he needs to score more goals."