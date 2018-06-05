Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nicknamed “Ramadona” by his legions of fans in his homeland and dubbed the “Egyptian Messi”, Ramadan Sobhi arrived at Stoke City in the summer of 2016 from Al Ahly to much fanfare.

However, rumours from day one were the signing had been the responsibility of Stoke’s much-maligned Technical Director Mark Cartwright and not manager Mark Hughes .

Ramadan then had to bide his time at the club, failing to make his full debut until an away game at West Ham United in November 2016 and limited to fleeting appearances until an outstanding display in a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough the following March.

That day he turned the beleaguered Boro defence inside out and would’ve rounded off a near-faultless display had he not struck the bar late in the game.

Sadly, that was about as good as it got for Ramadan in a Red and White striped shirt - despite over 20 games last season he failed to show anything like the kind of form that had us purring after that game.

Arguably the high point for him last term was two goals in as many games over the Christmas period against West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town .

His supporters will claim that he wasn’t given a chance by Hughes, often dropped after encouraging performances; his critics will highlight a lack of pace, poor decision-making at crucial times and a woeful shooting ability.

It will be interesting to see how Ramadan Sobhi performs should he sign for Huddersfield - he’s clearly a talented footballer with a decent work ethic.

Similarly, a successful spell at the John Smith’s Stadium would go a little way to explaining just what’s contributed more to our own downfall; recruitment or football coaching and management?