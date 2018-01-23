The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are in FA Cup action this weekend, with the Terriers taking on Birmingham City in the fourth round of the competition.

The cup will provide a welcome distraction from the Premier League for Town, who are winless in six top-flight clashes.

During that streak Town have struggled creatively, with David Wagner's side mustering just three shots on target at the bet365 Stadium and two on target against West Ham United the week before.

The German head coach will hope his side can create more against Championship Birmingham in the cup, and he could use the clash to give minutes to new signings Alex Pritchard and Terrence Kongolo as the pair begin to bed into the Town philosophy.

Would you give the January signings a start at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend?

