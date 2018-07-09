Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Dom Tear has signed a new deal with the John Smith's Stadium club.

The 18-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the Terriers, keeping him at the club until at least 2019.

Town also have the option of extending that deal for a further year, which would potentially keep him at the club until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Tear joined the Terriers as an Under 14 and broke into Mark Hudson 's Under 23 side last season after impressing in the Under 21s.

In 25 appearances for the U23s last term Tear netted five goals.

On the youngster signing a new deal, Town academy manager Leigh Bromby said: “Dom had an excellent season with us during the 2017/18 campaign as you could see from him being named our Academy Player of the Year, so we are delighted that he has agreed a new deal with us.

“Over the course of the season you could see the vast amount of progress he made, especially under the guidance of Mark Hudson, and we want that to continue into the new campaign.

“We now have a key focus on furthering his development by offering him different challenges alongside a bespoke games programme, so we can get the best out of him as well as see him grow further as a player.”