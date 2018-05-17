Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Rob Green believes the position is in safe hands regardless of where his own future may lie.

The 38-year-old joined the Terriers from Leeds United on a one-year deal back in August but failed to make a single appearance for the club.

But Green’s wealth of goalkeeping experience has been crucial in helping new incumbent Jonas Lossl adapt to the changing role of the position in the modern game.

“Goalkeeping has moved on a lot since I started - it used to be get the ball, pick it up and kick it as far upfield as you can,” Rob Green explained.

“It’s changed hugely and added to the spectacle that is football.

“The way goalkeepers are used now, they are the starting point of attacks – to play out from the back.

“And the way we play at Huddersfield Town – Jonas (Lossl) is an integral part of the attacking element of our team.”

Huddersfield Town entered last summer looking for a new first-choice stopper with Danny Ward returning to Liverpool after his loan move at the John Smith’s Stadium ended.

It left only rookie Joel Coleman to fill the position in a season which was always going to be challenging, whoever wore the No1 jersey.

Danish international Lossl initially joined the club on a season-long loan from German side Mainz 05 before the club triggered a clause to make it a permanent deal this summer.

And Green is full of praise for his clubmate, who has not only successfully adapted to a new country but also the rigours of Premier League football as well.

“I think for Jonas this season it’s been one of learning on his feet,” said Green.

“He’s done really well in terms of adapting to the high pressure of the Premier League.

“And for Joel (Coleman) getting some games under his belt has been critical for him as well.

“Hopefully for both of them they can carry on developing for many years to come.”

Green’s own future at the club is currently up in the air with his current contract set to expire in the summer and no signs of a new one currently on the table.

However, the former England international is adamant that whatever happens he is not yet ready to hang up his gloves.

“I want to carry on playing for as long as I can and then move onto other things in life,” added Green.

“I’ve given 20-odd years to the profession since the day I left school and it’s been a wonderful part of my life.

“Hopefully I can go on and try something else as I am still a relatively young man with many years still left in me and it’s an exciting point in my life.

“If I can keep playing on then I will, but if I can’t and it means moving onto something else then I will.”