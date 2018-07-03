Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth believes the transfer dealings this summer show just how far the club have come.

After heroically securing another season in the Premier League with a game to spare last term, the Terriers have been busy reinforcing for a second successive campaign.

So far it has seen loanees Florent Hadergjonaj and Jonas Lossl complete permanent moves to the John Smith's Stadium as well Ben Hamer (Leicester City, free), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, £5.7m), Juninho Bacuna (Groningen, undisclosed) and Terence Kongolo (AS Monaco, undisclosed) join the ranks.

And it is the acquisition of the latter from the former Ligue 1 champions that has particularly excited Booth.

“If you look at the signings we've made and those that we have been linked with it's a completely different club to the one 12 months ago,” Andy Booth said.

“It shows the intent of the football club for the new season – it's at a completely different level now.

“Take the Terence Kongolo signing for example – I spoke to Dean (Hoyle) around mid-season saying what a fantastic player he was.

“We didn't think we would be able to keep him though but for Terence to want to come to Huddersfield, from where he was playing, underlines we mean business in the Premier League.

A home-town hero who has spent the majority of his career with Town in one form or another, Booth also believes the club has never been in such rude health.

“If you look at the overall signings and the squad before them and then include those additions it's a very strong squad,” he added.

“It's great to see - I've been here a long time and I have seen so many ups and downs but I have never seen it as good as this.”