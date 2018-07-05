Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer's transfer window is at the mid-way point and the rumour mill in full-swing with Huddersfield Town already making a number of signings.

The Terriers have bolstered their squad with the capture of Ben Hamer (Leicester City, free) , Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, £5.7m) , Juninho Bacuna (Groningen, undisclosed) and Terence Kongolo (AS Monaco, undisclosed) .

Speculation, fuelled by social media, is of course part and parcel of today's modern game as well, with it often hard to see through the smoke and mirrors as to what could be viewed as 'the real deal'.

And following on from the article last month successfully rating every known media link at the time , the Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton is once more on hand to review all those mentioned since.

Player: Saïd Benrahma

Club: Nice

Position: Right Midfield

Age: 22

Expected Transfer Fee: £2.6m

Original Link: RMS Sport

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 0 out of 5 – A player who has struggled in Ligue 1, it is unlikely the Terriers are legitimate suitors with Brentford a more likely destination for the Algerian's services.

Player: Ivan Cavaleiro

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Position: Right Midfield

Age: 24

Expected Transfer Fee: £12m

Original Link: The Mirror

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 1 out of 5 – The player effectively quashed the media rumours he was leaving Molineux himself by taking to Twitter.

Player: Erik Durm

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Full-Back

Age: 26

Expected Transfer Fee: Not Reported

Original Link: Bild

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 3 out of 5 – The World Cup winner would be quite a coup but with high wage demands and a poor injury record it may not be a gamble worth taking.

Player: Gaël Kakuta

Club: Hebei China Fortune

Position: Attacking Midfield

Age: 27

Expected Transfer Fee: £3.5m

Original Link: L’Équipe

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 2 out of 5 – Any move may seen like a snip with the quoted valuation but the 'Number 10' role is not really a position Town need to strength.

Player: Anthony Limbombe

Club: Club Brugge

Position: Left Midfield

Age: 23

Expected Transfer Fee: £13m

Original Link: Het Laatste Nieuws (Belgium)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 3 out of 5 – The pacy winger has been tearing up the Belgium league but is unproven anywhere else and therefore is a too expensive option.





Player: Ahmed Musa

Club: Leicester City

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Expected Transfer Fee: Not Reported

Original Link: Fotomac (Turkey)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 2 out of 5 – The player has risen to attention with some stunning performances for Nigeria this World Cup but his failure to ignite in a Leicester shirt is likely to put the Terriers off.

Player: Marvin Plattenhardt

Club: Hertha Berlin

Position: Left-Back

Age: 26

Expected Transfer Fee: £17.5m

Original Link: Kicker

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 0 out of 5 – The full-back has had a torrid time with Germany at the World Cup and the Terriers are unlikely to shell out so much for a full-back.

Player: Adama Traore

Club: Middlesbrough

Position: Right Midfield

Age: 22

Expected Transfer Fee: £18m

Original Link: BetVictor

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 2 out of 5 – Another player with pace to burn but with Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers also linked, the price and competition are likely to scupper any move.