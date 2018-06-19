Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy spoke of his pride of being a Terrier during a 2018 World Cup press conference today.

The Australia international is currently at the tournament with the Socceroos, but spoke about his experience in the Premier League with David Wagner 's side ahead of the upcoming match against Denmark.

There had been speculation over his future after the excellent performance the midfielder put in against France in the first match, which the Socceroos unfortunately lost 2-1.

But Mooy dismissed any rumours of a move to a bigger club this summer, admitting he was enjoying his time on the World's biggest stage and that Town was a "great club" for him.

On representing Australia at the World Cup, Mooy told FourFourTwo : "It's pretty crazy to be honest. I'm enjoying every minute of it.

"It's my first World Cup and it might be my last World Cup so I just want to enjoy where I am and try my best. I am very happy at Huddersfield. It's a great club for me and I'm proud to be there.

"I'm just trying to get better, keep pushing myself and see where that takes me."

Mooy went on to speak about the emotions he felt when wearing the gold strip of Australia for the first time at a World Cup.

"Lots of emotion, especially when the national anthem was being played," he said. "You feel so proud to be where you are.

"You think about all the sacrifices and all the help you've had over the years.

"But as soon as the game starts you have to forget that and start focusing on the game. You have to focus on your job and your game as a much as you can.

"I was just focusing on what I was doing. It is the highest level and you want to play well and do well at the cup."