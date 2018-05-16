Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Payne is set for showdown talks with Huddersfield Town after seeing his loan deal at Blackburn Rovers expire at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has spent the entire 2017/18 campaign away from the John Smith's Stadium, initially joining League One side Oxford United on loan last August.

And after impressing at the Kassam Stadium, the attacking-midfielder swapped the mid-table Us for high-flying league rivals Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window.

Payne then continued his fine form by helping Rovers gain promotion to the SkyBet Championship – coincidentally signing off his stint at the club with a well-taken winner against Oxford.

However, with just another year remaining on his Huddersfield contract, the player says he would relish a return to Ewood Park if a deal could be struck between the two clubs.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Jack Payne said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, I think it is a great club, a massive club and it can help me improve if I was to come back here so we will see what happens."

"I am finished for the summer, I have another year at Huddersfield so I am not too sure what will happen - I will speak to them and see what their plans are for next season.

"For now I am just going to enjoy the promotion.”