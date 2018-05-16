Jack Payne is set for showdown talks with Huddersfield Town after seeing his loan deal at Blackburn Rovers expire at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has spent the entire 2017/18 campaign away from the John Smith's Stadium, initially joining League One side Oxford United on loan last August.
And after impressing at the Kassam Stadium, the attacking-midfielder swapped the mid-table Us for high-flying league rivals Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window.
Payne then continued his fine form by helping Rovers gain promotion to the SkyBet Championship – coincidentally signing off his stint at the club with a well-taken winner against Oxford.
However, with just another year remaining on his Huddersfield contract, the player says he would relish a return to Ewood Park if a deal could be struck between the two clubs.
Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Jack Payne said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, I think it is a great club, a massive club and it can help me improve if I was to come back here so we will see what happens."
"I am finished for the summer, I have another year at Huddersfield so I am not too sure what will happen - I will speak to them and see what their plans are for next season.
"For now I am just going to enjoy the promotion.”