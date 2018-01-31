Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Lolley has left Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The forward heads to the City Ground on a four-and-a-half-year deal after spending four years in West Yorkshire.

This season the 25-year-old has netted two goals in 10 appearances for the Terriers, including his maiden strike in the Premier League against West Ham United.

On Lolley's departure, head coach David Wagner said: “We received an attractive offer for Joe; one that makes total sense financially for Huddersfield Town.

“Joe is also now at the point in his career where he wants to and needs to play regularly and that’s something we cannot offer him at this moment in time.

“We recalled Sean Scannell from his loan during this window and he will take Joe’s place in our First Team squad as another option for us out wide.

“Joe has worked hard in every single training session and is a fantastic character. Everyone here wishes him all the best for the future.”