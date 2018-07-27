Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Coleman has signed a contract extension with Huddersfield Town today and has left the club for a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

The 22-year-old has signed for the Terriers until at least 2020, with the West Yorkshire club having the option of adding an extra year to the deal.

Coleman, who signed for Town in 2016 from Oldham Athletic, was restricted to just four appearances for the Terriers last term and new boy Ben Hamer is likely to have pushed the stopper further down the pecking order after his performances in pre-season.

That has led to the Bolton-born keeper heading out on a season-loan this term to the League One side, who lost in the play-off final last season to Rotherham United.

On Coleman's new deal and loan move, head coach David Wagner said: “During his time with us, Joel has shown what a good, capable goalkeeper he is. When he has been brought into the team he has played well for us and I’m delighted that he’s extended his future with us.

“What is important now, is that he gets game time at a good level to help him develop. Joel has a lot of space to improve and he must continue to push himself, so he can reach his full potential.

“I have no doubt that Joel will do this, and we can’t wait to see how he’ll progress as a player during this period.”