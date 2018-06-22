The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Juninho Bacuna admits he chose the Terriers over interest from the Netherlands.

The Dutch Under 21 international signed for Town earlier this week from FC Groningen, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium .

But there had been interest from elsewhere before Bacuna signed, with Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven interested in the 20-year-old midfielder, according to Dutch outlet AD .

Bacuna told the newspaper: "There was indeed interest from the Netherlands, but that was it. The choice fell on Huddersfield Town. I am very happy with that."

He added: "When you go from FC Groningen to the Premier League , you can speak of a top transfer.

"I indicated earlier that I am ready for a next step in my career. I did not know much about Huddersfield Town until a month ago, but it is a club that wants to build on young talents. I am one of them. I also get the chance to develop myself."

The midfielder, who scored two goals in 82 Eredivisie appearances for Groningen, went on to speak about leaving his boyhood club.

He said: "In total I played football for ten years at Groningen. A nice period in which I learned a lot. I owe a lot to FC Groningen. I'm going to miss everyone, but always follow the club."