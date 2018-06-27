The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester City could be set for a shock move to re-sign Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield Town , according to latest media reports.

Both ESPN and The Mirror suggest Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the Aussie ace's performances last season and have been monitoring his progress at this summer's World Cup as well.

Mooy joined the current Premier League champions in the summer of 2016 from sister club Melbourne City but never featured for the club.

Instead he was immediately loaned out to Huddersfield for the 2016-17 campaign, helping David Wagner 's side to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

It led to the 27-year-old making the move to the John Smith's Stadium permanent last summer in a £10m deal with City inserting a £20m buy-back option into the move.

The combative midfielder, who finished as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League last term, has also impressed in Australia's ill-fated World Cup campaign with the likes of Everton , West Ham United and Southampton also monitoring his progress.

However, Mooy only recently spoke about his time in West Yorkshire, declaring he was 'proud to be at Huddersfield Town .

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, he said: “I am very happy at Huddersfield. It's a great club for me and I'm proud to be there.

"I'm just trying to get better, keep pushing myself and see where that takes me."