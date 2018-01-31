Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Cranie has joined Middlesbrough FC on an undisclosed fee from Huddersfield Town.

The 31-year-old has signed for Tony Pulis' side, which brings his two-and-a-half year spell at the John Smith's Stadium to an end.

Cranie has made 53 appearances in his time at Town, most notably in last season's play-off final at Wembley.

On the deal, Town head coach David Wagner said: “Given the recent arrival of Terence Kongolo and the return to fitness of both Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stanković, Martin’s opportunities at the Club have become limited.

“Martin was a big part of the squad during the promotion winning season and this is a good opportunity for him to go and play regular football.

“Martin is a great guy and we would like to thank him for all his hard-work at the Club and we wish him well for the future.”