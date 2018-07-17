Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youth product Matty Daly has signed his first professional contract with the Terriers.

The 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club having the option of extending the contract by a further year.

The former Everton academy player has impressed in his two pre-season matches this season and scored his first goal for the Terriers' senior team on Tuesday, netting Town's fourth against Bury FC.

The attacking midfielder, who joined from the Toffees as an Under 15, represented the Under 23s and England's Under 17s last season, with the academy product scoring one goal in 10 caps for the Young Lions.

On the youngster signing his first professional deal at Town, head coach David Wagner said: "It is good to see a player from our Academy doing well, so credit to everyone who has worked with Matty to get him to this stage.

"Matty has done well with us in pre-season. You can see his talent in some moments, just as you see his youth in others, but that is all positive. He is a real talent, for sure, and we will support him and give him all the help he needs to continue to improve."

Academy manager Leigh Bromby added: "Congratulations to Matty on signing his first professional contract. It’s a big day for any scholar – one I remember well – and he will be rightly proud, as will his family.

"Matty’s contract is great for the Academy. Having shown his talent for our Under-23s and England Under-17s, there was plenty of interest in him. He’s decided to commit his future to Huddersfield Town because he can see his pathway, such as his involvement with the first team in pre-season.

"It’s fantastic for us that we have a developmental ethos in the first team setup and I’d like to thank David Wagner and his team for being so good for Matty and the Academy."