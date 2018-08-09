The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town centre back Michael Hefele has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

The Daily Mail claim Forest are in "advanced discussions" with Town over a potential deal for the 27-year-old cult hero.

The newspaper suggests the deal would be worth £350,000, but the former Dynamo Dresden captain still has to pass a medical.

Hefele signed for the Terriers ahead of the promotion season and played a key part in the side which returned Town to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

But the 6'4" defender was limited to just six appearances for the Terriers last season as an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for the majority of the campaign.

This summer Hefele did not travel to Austria for Town's pre-season tour as head coach David Wagner could not guarantee him game time on the continent.