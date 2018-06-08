The video will start in 8 Cancel

Adama Traore could be set for a shock move to Huddersfield Town this summer, according to bookmakers BetVictor .

The betting experts have made the Terriers 6/4 joint-favourites alongside Chelsea FC to sign the 22-year-old from Middlesbrough during this transfer window.

It is expected the former Barcelona youngster will be on his way out of the Riverside this summer to fund new signings after Boro failed to gain promotion to the Premier League from the SkyBet Championship this term.

The Spanish Under-21 star has shone since Tony Pulis took over as manager at the end of December, scoring five goals and assisting 10 more last term.

However, the players' services will not come cheap with The Mirror stating last month the winger was valued at £30m which would more than likely price the Terriers out of any such move.

