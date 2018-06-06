The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ramadan Sobhi has joined back up with his Egypt team mates after travelling to Huddersfield Town for a medical.

The Stoke City winger was released from the Pharaohs' Italy training camp at the end of last week in order to fly to West Yorkshire to complete a medical examination ahead of a proposed move.

Ramadan is now back with his compatriots, stepping up preparations for the 2018 World Cup with a friendly match against Belgium tonight.

You can see him darting towards the back post on the second image below.

No announcement has yet been made by Town over the Egyptian, but it looks as though the Potters' forward is edging ever-closer to a move to David Wagner's side.

The winger looks to be in contention for minutes against the Red Devils later, with Egypt taking on Roberto Martinez's side at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels (7.45pm KO).

The match is only available to watch on MUTV this evening, with Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini on the opposite side to Ramadan.