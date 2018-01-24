The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester City are set to trigger the £60m release clause of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague.

City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be losing confidence in England's John Stones and wants to bring in fresh competition to partner Nicolas Otamendi.

The ball player centre-back would suit City's philosophy of playing out from the back and has emerged as their top target ahead of West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans.

Arsenal are have increased their offer to Borussia Dortmund for their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Bild.

Arsene Wenger is thought to have increased his offer for the Gabon international to £50.9m from £48.3m.

The Frenchman is also looking to secure the services of defender Jonny Evans according to The Mirror, as he looks to bolster his squad following the loss of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Southampton have agreed a £19.1m fee with Monaco for striker Guido Carillo according to Sky Sources.

It believed Saints boss Maurico Pellegrino sees the 26-year-old Argentine as the man to turn the club's fortunes around, having worked with the player in their native Argentina.

Carillo has scored five times in 23 appearances for Les Monegasques this season.

Former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle is reported loan target for West Brom according to The Times.

Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to have offered the 27-year-old to a number of Premier League clubs, and are thought to be willing to pay Schurrle's wages.

Brighton & Hove Albion have bid for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic rejected according to The Sun.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is thought to be unwilling to sell the Serbian international for anything below the clubs £15m valuation.

Chris Hughton has also seen a £6m bid for Bristol City defender Aden Flint rejected according to Sky Sports.

The 28 year-old was impressive his clubs recent Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, which has led to the interest from the South Coast club.