Real Madrid will buy Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to the head of the Egyptian FA.

Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, believes his countryman's performances for the Reds will earn him a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which would be "great for Egyptian football".

He said: "Real Madrid will make an offer for Salah during the summer.

"Salah is now looking to improve his game. Obviously if an Egyptian plays for a club as popular around the world as Real Madrid, it's going to be great for Egyptian football."

Newcastle United are hopeful of signing two players ahead of the January transfer window deadline, according to reports.

The Chronicle suggests the Magpies are aiming to sign Chelsea 's Kenedy on loan as well as another striker.

The paper claims the unnamed striker would become the Toon's record transfer should he sign, eclipsing the £16m spent on Michael Owen in 2005.

Sources also suggest Newcastle hold an interest in taking Everton striker Sandro Ramirez on loan.

Brighton and Hove Albion are not yet finished in the January transfer window, according to Chris Hughton.

The Seagulls' boss is targeting another attacking option this month, having lost Izzy Brown to injury at the start of the month.

Hughton told The Argus: “We are trying. It’s very difficult and that’s why up until now there hasn’t been so much business done at Premier League level.

“But we are trying to be as strong as possible.”

Finally, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has reportedly told the Reds he wants to join Sevilla.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Merseyside club turned down a loan approach from the Spanish side, with the Reds preferring a permanent move for the forward.

Inter Milan are also keen on Sturridge, who has three goals in 14 club matches so far this season.