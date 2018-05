The video will start in 8 Cancel

No sooner had the 2017/18 Premier League campaign finished, the summer transfer window was open for business ahead of the next one.

To coincide with the start of the new season, clubs agreed to move the transfer deadline forward from August 31st to August 9th to ensure all squads would be confirmed before the season kick-off in earnest on Saturday, August 11th.

And despite a World Cup Finals tournament on the horizon, many sides have already been busy strengthening their squads.

Below the Examiner have put together a list of all incoming and outgoing transfers made by Premier League clubs so far this window...

Arsenal

In:

Out: Per Mertesacker (Retired)

AFC Bournemouth

In:

Out:

Brighton & Hove Albion

In:

Out: Uwe Hunemeier (SC Paderborn, free), Steve Sidwell (Released), Jamie Murphy (Rangers, undisclosed)

Burnley

In:

Out: Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers, free), Scott Arfield (Rangers, free), Dean Marney (Released)

Cardiff City

In:

Out:

Chelsea

In:

Out:

Crystal Palace

In:

Out:

Everton

In:

Out: David Henen (Released)

Huddersfield Town

In: Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt 04, undisclosed), Jonas Lossl (Mainz 05, undisclosed)

Out: Robert Green (Released),Dean Whitehead (Retired)

Leicester City

In: Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto, undisclosed)

Out: Robert Huth (Released)

Liverpool

In: Naby Keita (RB Leipzig, £60m)

Out:

Manchester City

In: Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle, £2.25m)

Out: Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart, £9m), Yaya Toure (Released)

Manchester United

In:

Out: Michael Carrick (Retired)

Newcastle United

In:

Out: Curtis Good (Released), Massadio Haidara (Released)

Southampton

In:

Out: Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe United, free), Jeremy Pied (Released)

Tottenham Hotspur

In:

Out: Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach, Undisclosed)

Watford

In:

Out: Dennon Lewis (Falkirk, free)

West Ham United

In:

Out:

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In:

Out: