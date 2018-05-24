Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former striker Phil Starbuck believes Huddersfield Town need to bolster their attacking prowess this summer in order to kick-on next season.

The Terriers defied all the odds to avoid Premier League relegation in their inaugural campaign - despite having the joint-worst scoring record with just 28 goals.

And Starbuck, who formed a lethal partnership with Welsh marksman Iwan Roberts during his three years at the club, knows exactly what boss David Wagner needs to target during this summer’s transfer window.

“I think Iwan and I complemented each other well – we both had good footballing brains and were really good friends off the pitch as well,” said Phil Starbuck.

“More importantly, we fitted into the manager’s idea of how he wanted his strikers to play.

“Whatever way David Wagner wants to play he’s got to buy the best players he can for that role and then shape and develop them over time.

“He’s got to spend money and I think he needs to spend it on a striker who will score goals week-in, week-out, but they don’t come cheap and every other side is looking for them as well.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, the 49-year-old, who himself scored 36 goals in 137 appearances for the club, believes last year’s survival experiences will only benefit Wagner’s side going forward.

“No experience is ever wasted, good or bad, and the experience of playing in the Premier League for the first time and staying up is a massive confidence boost," Starbuck added.

“For me, I would like to see Huddersfield be a bit more positive and attacking though, getting down the wings more next season.

“It seems to me they perhaps sat back a little bit too much at times and were a bit defensive.

“But what they have done is an amazing feat and it should stand them in good stead to go out and build on it.”

As well as now owning a successful building company in Loughborough, Starbuck is also a Christian minister who, through his New4Old charity, is helping people in financial difficulty and hardship.

For more information and to support the charitable cause visit the New4Old website .