Huddersfield Town head into the summer transfer window on the back of a superb season in the Premier League.

The Terriers made their debut in the competition this season, having been left in the Football League wilderness for 45 years before their triumphant return through the 2016/17 Championship play-offs.

Town brought in a number of signings last summer to cope with the step up in quality, breaking their transfer record four times in the process.

And the additions clearly worked, with the huge underdogs defying the odds to claim a second season in the top flight.

A number of Town's signings are in the top 25 most expensive arrivals in the club's history, but there are a few more difficult names in there you may not be able to remember.

Test your knowledge of Town's record incomings with our quiz below!

*Stats based on information provided by Transfermarkt.