Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman played a key part in Juninho Bacuna 's move to Huddersfield Town this summer.

The 20-year-old joined the Terriers from FC Groningen earlier in the transfer window, completing his dream move to the Premier League .

And former Everton manager Koeman was one of the men the youngster looked to for advice before selecting Town as the next step in his career, despite interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven .

Speaking to Voetbal International , Bacuna revealed what the new Dutch boss said to him ahead of any potential switch.

He said (in Dutch): "With coaches like Art Langeler, Erwin van de Looi and Ronald Koeman I have talked about a possible transfer, I have played a few games in the Dutch junior teams and want more.

"Koeman told me he would keep an eye on me, so I thought their advice was very important.

"Koeman said, 'go to a club where you can play, which is most important, not just for the money, but for your development. Go somewhere where you can become better as a footballer'."

The report also explains Bacuna's joy at the move, with the youngster "shining" when talking about playing in the top tier of English football.

He said: "I still can not believe it. The Premier League - as a little boy, I dreamed of that competition.

"You hope that one day you are good enough to be allowed to play there. If you are 25, maybe 26. But I'm only twenty. This is really crazy."