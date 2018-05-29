Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AS Monaco are interested in Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and will allow Terence Kongolo to leave this summer - according to reports in France.

French paper Nice-Matin claim Leonardo Jardim and Monaco's Russian owners are keen to recruit at left back this transfer window, with the city-state side failing to adequately replace Benjamin Mendy since his move to Manchester City in 2017.

After the move, Monaco brought in Kongolo from Feyenoord and Brazilian defender Jorge from Flamengo, but neither made a big impact at the Stade Louis II.

Kongolo made just six appearances for the eight-time French champions before being sent to Huddersfield Town on loan in January 2018, while it is claimed Jorge's relationship with Jardim has not always been good - leading to veteran Italian Andrea Raggi being utilised on the left side of defence.

The newspaper claims Shaw and Inter Milan full back Dalbert are now on Monaco's recruitment list, but with Shaw out of contract in the summer and the Serie A defender reportedly priced at 25m to 30m, the Red Devils' man could be an ideal option for Jardim.

The same report also claims Kongolo will not stay at Monaco past the summer, with the player himself claiming a return to Town was an option a week ago.

And the majority of Town fans would like to see the Dutch defender return to the John Smith's Stadium next year after his impressive performances in the blue and white stripes helped the Terriers to retain their Premier League status.