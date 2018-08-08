The video will start in 8 Cancel

Scott Malone has signed for Derby County from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent one season with the Terriers after signing for David Wagner's side after their promotion to the top flight.

In their maiden campaign in the Premier League, Malone made 22 appearances for Town, recording one assist for Rajiv van La Parra in the 1-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.

Speculation had arisen around the left-back's future at the John Smith's Stadium after he was left out of the squad who travelled to Austria for the pre-season training camp.

On the defender signing for the Rams, the head coach said: “We would like to thank Scott for all his hard work over the course of last season and wish him the very best for the future.

“Recent arrivals have meant that we can’t give Scott the amount of playing time he would like this season and when the opportunity to join Derby came about, the deal made sense for everyone.”