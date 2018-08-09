The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone was most pleased with helping to keep the Terriers in the Premier League during his year-long stint at the John Smith's Stadium .

The 27-year-old left Town for Derby County on a permanent deal yesterday, but reflected positively on his spell in West Yorkshire.

And the left back believes keeping Town in the promised land was his most pleasing achievement in the blue and white stripes.

On his time in the top tier with Town, Malone told the club's official website : "It was exciting.

"I've worked for seven, eight, nine years now to get to the Premier League.

"I had my shot at it, which was really exciting, and we didn't get relegated.

"That was the most pleasing thing for me, not only making my debut and making over 20 appearances, but for a club like Huddersfield to stay in the Premier League.

"It was a massive achievement and I thoroughly enjoyed my last 12 months.

"It was time to move on.

The 2018 summer transfer window shuts in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

"I was told I wasn't going to get many games this season so I moved on."

He added: "It was tough, as you can imagine.

"There's a vast majority of world-class players in that league and it's one game a week, which is different.

"So if you don't play for two or three weeks you've gone a month without a game so it is very much a different type of football.

"If you make one mistake, you get punished - you do in the Championship on most occasions, but the Premier League is unforgiving.

"But, like I said, I really enjoyed my experience, but now I'm back with Derby in the Championship and I'm raring to go."