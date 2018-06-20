Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have just signed Groningen midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

The 20-year-old Dutchman has signed for the Terriers on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until at least 2021.

Juninho is the younger brother of Reading player Leandro Bacuna, who had a stint in the Premier League with former club Aston Villa before signing for the Royals in August, 2017.

But who is the talented youngster? Here's the lowdown on Town's newest addition.

Details

Name: Juninho Bacuna

Age: 20. Born August 7, 1997

Height: 5ft 10ins

Previous clubs: FC Groningen

Youth career: FC Lewenborg, GRC Groningen

Nationality: Dutch

International caps (Netherlands Under 21s): 3

Last season's record

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

Clean sheets: 6

Wins: 8

Draws: 14

Losses: 12

League position: 12th

Strengths and weaknesses

Bacuna is a midfielder with a classy touch and an eye for a pass.

The 20-year-old has good vision and can carve out chances with his passing or with his dribbling ability.

With only one goal and five assists to his name last season however, Town will be hoping his contribution towards goals will develop while with the Terriers.

Bacuna was included in Football-Oranje's top 10 Dutch wonderkids last year and the youngster clearly a gifted footballer.

Discipline is one area he will have to work on at Town, as Bacuna currently holds the record of youngest player in Eredivisie history to receive three red cards in the competition - beating brother Leandro's record in one season.

In addition, it may take time for Bacuna become familiar with the defensive shape of a David Wagner side, with the Dutch midfielder a more attacking-minded player.

He could well bring another dimension to Town though, with Bacuna bolstering the Terriers current No.10 options of Alex Pritchard, Tom Ince and Abdelhamid Sabiri or even the No.8 options of Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing.

Head coach Wagner hoped said the youngster was an “exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder", suggesting he may be played in a deeper role.

The Groningen youth product is also a free kick taker.

The deal

Bacuna has joined Town on a three-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2021, with the club having the option of extending his contract for a further year.

A move had been hinted at before it was completed this morning, as Groningen director Hans Nijland seemed to confirm the move to RTV Noord.

He told the Dutch outlet: “It has to come to paper first, but he has a one-year contract, so that has to be bought.

“Personally, I would have liked to have extended it for another two years, but it is certainly a nice club and he has a desire to take that step. He is a child of the club, we should be proud of it. It is also a compliment for the training of FC Groningen.”

