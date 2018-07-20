The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have signed France Under 21 international Adama Diakhaby from AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The forward becomes the fifth Terrier through the door this summer, joining Ben Hamer , Ramadan Sobhi , Juninho Bacuna , Erik Durm and Terence Kongolo in West Yorkshire.

The forward joins Town from Ligue 1 where he had one season with Monaco after impressing with Rennes in 2016/17.

But who is Town's newest attacking threat? Here's the lowdown on the newest Terrier.

Details

Name: Adama Diakhaby

Age: 22. Born July 5, 1996

Height: 6ft 1/2ins

Previous clubs: Caen II, Rennes II, Rennes, AS Monaco

Youth career: AJ Biguglia, Saint Etienne du Rouvray, CMS Oissel, SmM Caen, Rennes

Nationality: French

International caps (France Under 21s): 4

Last season's record

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Wins (when featured): 15

Draws (when featured) : 7

Losses (when featured) : 8

Strengths and weaknesses

Diakhaby is a left-footed forward who can play any across the front.

He has been utilised as a striker in the past, but can also play in central attacking midfield or in the wide areas.

This flexibility will have been a key reason in David Wagner signing the youngster, with current offensive players such as Elias Kachunga , Tom Ince and Rajiv van La Parra all also being used in different positions by the boss.

What will also have attracted the boss to the France Under 21 international is his defensive contribution.

In addition to his three goals and three assists in all competitions last season, Diakhaby also made 1.1 tackles per game - a similar amount to vna La Parra and Ince, who played under the defensively demanding Wagner last term.

The forward will also bring pace to the Town team, but fans at the John Smith's Stadium may want to see Diakhaby be more clinical in a Town shirt.

In his one season with Monaco, the Frenchman shot 18 times in 27 appearances, with 10 hitting the target.

Of those 18 shots, 12 were taken with his stronger left foot, while just one was struck with his right.

The deal

Diakhaby has joined Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Terriers, with the club having the option of extending that deal further.

The forward had been linked to Town heavily this summer alongside Club Brugge forward Anthony Limbombe, with a £5m to £8m fee touted for the Monaco man.

Those rumours haver been circling for a number of weeks, but Town have finally got their man and he will link up with his new team mates in Germany today ahead of this weekend's Interwetten Cup and the pre-season friendly against SV Darmstadt 98.