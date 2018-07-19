Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell has signed for Bradford City on a permanent deal.

The former Crystal Palace man has joined the Bantams for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The move brings an end to Scannell's six year-spell with the Terriers, which started in Town's first season in the Championship after promotion from League One.

The forward joined Town from the Eagles in 2012 for a reported £900,000 fee at the age of 21 and went on to play 172 competitive matches for the Terriers, scoring nine goals in that time.

The 27-year-old, who switched international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland last season, also helped Town in their promotion to the Premier League, making 15 league appearances over the course of the 2016/17 season.

On Scannell leaving the club, Town head coach David Wagner said: "I’m pleased that we have sorted this transfer for Scanny, as we cannot offer him the regular football that he wants at this stage of his career. He has been an important player for this club before I arrived and played an important role for us in our promotion season.

"I cannot speak highly enough of him as a person, too; he has been top class since the first day I arrived in Huddersfield.

"I know he is a popular figure with our squad and the fans and I know we all wish him the best of luck at Bradford, where I am sure he will succeed.

"He will always be welcome back as a guest at this cub, where he has friends for life."