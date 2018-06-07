Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defied all the odds last season to secure a second successive Premier League campaign with a game to spare.

Every one of David Wagner's men battled hard to retain the club's top-flight status, with each man putting their body on the line for the Town cause week-in/week-out.

And while each currently enjoy their well-earned rest and holiday after the long, hard season, preparations are already well underway for next term.

After signing a new, improved deal at the club, head coach Wagner quickly moved into the transfer market to secure the services of goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer from Leicester City.

With more signings expected throughout the summer, it will inevitably mean some of last season's heroes will move on over the coming months as well.

Last month the Examiner gave supporters the chance to have their say as to who they thought should depart the John Smith's Stadium using an interactive Keep/Sell gadget.

And the results reveal fans feel SEVEN players should move on – with wideman Sean Scannell bottom of the pile to keep with only 12.7% of the vote.

He's then followed by Collin Quaner (18.3%), Rajiv van La Parra (21.5%), Jack Payne (23.9%) and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (26.1%).

There is then a massive jump to Michael Hefele, who missed the majority of last season through injury (44.1%) and Scott Malone (44.2%).

Unsurprisingly, 99% of supporters want to see Player of the Season Christopher Schindler remain a Terrier with Alex Pritchard second (98.7%) and Aaron Mooy third (95.8%).

