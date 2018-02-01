The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given Huddersfield Town a B+ for the January Transfer Window business they have done.

The former Arsenal forward has graded each Premier League club after the window slammed shut for transfers on Wednesday night at 11pm.

With David Wagner already bringing in Terence Kongolo (Monaco, loan) and Alex Pritchard (Norwich City, £11m), there were no other incomings last night.

However, the exit door was busy with late moves away from the John Smith's Stadium for Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed) and Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough, undisclosed).

And Merson believes the Terriers have done shrewd business this month and generally given this campaign a real go.

"The Huddersfield owner has had a go and if they go down it will be in a blaze of glory and won't be for lack of trying," Paul Merson said.

“You see teams come up and don't really spend, so fair play to him. I like Pritchard and I think he will be a good player for them.”