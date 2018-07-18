The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince is reportedly the subject of interest from newly-relegated side Stoke City .

Sky sources claims the Potters are "interested in signing" Ince from the Terriers, despite the winger currently being in Germany with Town ahead of their pre-season clash with Dynamo Dresden.

The outlet claims any move for the forward could have implications on Stoke's potential move for Newcastle United star Matt Ritchie, with the clubs thought to be in talks over the former AFC Bournemouth man.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett has previously worked with Ince at Derby County , with the 26-year-old netting twice in nine matches for Rowett's Rams.

Last season the former Liverpool player netted twice for the Terriers - against Stoke and Watford - but failed to record an assist as Town clinched Premier League survival.