Huddersfield Town left back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has joined Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Terriers in August 2016 and made 15 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner 's men.

The youngster featured in both legs of the Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday as well as the Terriers' four FA Cup fixtures, including two against Manchester City .

He also recorded one assist in his time with the Terriers, crossing for Harry Bunn in the FA Cup fourth round victory over Port Vale - Town claiming a 4-0 win.

Holmes-Dennis spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, but played just 39 minutes for the south coast club before suffering a season-ending injury against Rochdale.

In a statement released by the club, Town wished the youngster "the very best" for the future.