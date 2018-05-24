Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terence Kongolo has revealed Huddersfield Town want to re-sign him for their second season in the Premier League .

The Terriers brought in the Dutch defender from AS Monaco in January 2018, with Kongolo impressing at both left back and centre back in his 17 matches with David Wagner's side.

And the 24-year-old has refused to rule out a return to the John Smith's Stadium next season, admitting that Town are "another option" for the 2018/19 campaign.

“They [Huddersfield] want me [for next season]. They indicated that they were satisfied with me. Maybe that’s another option,” Kongolo told De Telegraaf.

“I will soon have talks with AS Monaco to hear what they want. The most important thing for me is play regular football.

"If AS Monaco gives me a good feeling and has a good future for me, I will stay there. If not, I want to take a step somewhere else. I do not have time for another period like the first half of this season.”

Kongolo went on to talk about his time with the tightly-knit Terriers and the bond he formed with compatriot Rajiv van La Parra - with the pair earning the 'Bromance of the Year' prize at the end-of-season awards.

“At Huddersfield it clicked directly between Rajiv and me," he said.

"He has become a good brother of mine and we have talked a lot about Feyenoord and Rotterdam. He took good care of me and that’s how I came into the group.

"Everyone had thought Huddersfield Town would be relegated because we had Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal as opponents in the last three games.

“Huddersfield Town is not really a big club. They have a small complex and such, but the players and the staff really formed a team. They were all hard workers and you need that for success. We played with the heart and that is how we stayed up despite our heavy program.”