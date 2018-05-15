The video will start in 8 Cancel

Terence Kongolo appears to have paid a final farewell to Huddersfield Town after his loan deal expired at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the club on-loan from French Champions AS Monaco during the January transfer window, going on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner's side.

A key part of Town's successful Premier League survival bid, the Dutchman has quickly became renowned for his combative displays and flexibility to play either as a central defender or left-back.

And despite firmly becoming a fans favourite, Kongolo has continually remained coy about the potential of a longer stint in West Yorkshire.

When asked during the recent Huddersfield Town 2018 Awards, the player refused to think about anything other than helping the Terriers avoid a swift return back to the SkyBet Championship.

However, taking to Instagram this morning, Kongolo wrote: “Thanks to all of you for having me at this great club.

“I'll always remember the support you gave me, I wish you all the best of luck next season and know for sure Huddersfield will always remain in the PL.

“Love the song you guys sang for me, the best I heard at least.”