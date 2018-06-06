Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are reportedly on the verge of signing Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi.

The 21-year-old was released from Egypt's pre-World Cup training camp to complete a medical with Town late last week, although no confirmation of a deal has yet been released by the Terriers.

It looks likely that Ramadan will sign for Town however, and the Terriers can expect a boom in their social media following should he put pen to paper on a deal, with many Egyptian fans closely tracking their heroes' progress.

Ramadan is one Egyptian player who the Pharaohs' fans follow in numbers, with the tricky winger seen as one of the country's upcoming stars.

In fact, before Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah's success in Europe, the Town target was seen as the next superstar to come out of the north African nation.

Ahmad Yousef, editor of KingFut.com and Egyptian football expert, revealed: "He was huge in Egypt. As an 18-year-old he was touted to become the next big thing, and even before Salah’s recent success he was regarded in that way.

"People followed his move to Stoke with eager eyes and Stoke capitalised on it, creating Arabic social media accounts.

"The fans will follow him regardless of where he goes as people in Egypt know his real ability and how he lit up the league aged just 18.

"He is still young and has a lot of potential and now needs to prove himself so fans will continue to watch him.

"If he signs for Huddersfield, watch their social media numbers increase rapidly as the whole of Egypt follows."

Ramadan's career stalled slightly at Stoke, with the Cairo-born youngster not receiving much game time under both Mark Hughes and Paul Lambert, but at 21 he has time on his side to grow into a regular starter in the top flight.

"He was seen as one of the young starlets prior to going to Stoke but his time at Stoke has been disappointing," said Yousef.

"His fans in Egypt thought he would be playing regular football week in week out but he struggled to cement a place in the Stoke side last season.

"He is seen as a young raw talent and aged only 21 he still has a long way to go."

Ramadan came to the fore of Egyptian football at his home city side Al Ahly, the most successful club in Egyptian football history with 40 Premier League titles to their name.

But the rise wasn't without controversy.

Whilst in the youth ranks, Al Ahly had to prove Ramadan's age as there were questions over the forward's date of birth.

Yousef explained: "In Egypt it is sometimes common to see parents forging their children’s birth certificate so they can get into lower years at school and in sport so they can excel against their peers.

"Due to the fact Ramadan was physically far superior than anyone his age he was always suspected of being a forged birth date child.

"However, his previous club Al-Ahly carried out extensive medical tests to prove he was the right age he was claiming to be."

In his second season with the first team as an 18-year-old, Ramadan then caused a stir with a stand-on-the-ball trick performed in two different matches against city rivals Zamalek - Egypt's second-most decorated team.

He first used the trick in a 2-0 win over Zamalek in the 2014/15 season, angering the opposition and causing Hazem Emam to kick out - resulting in a red card for the full back.

Ramadan then repeated the trick in the 2015 Egyptian Super Cup against the same opposition, again sparking anger from the Zamalek players.

Al Ahly went on to win the Cairo derby 3-2 and lift the trophy, with the winger apologising for showboating after the final whistle.

But Yousef believes the forward has matured since those days, with Town fans unlikely to see the same level of showboating from Ramadan.

"Al Ahly and Zamalek are Egypt and Africa's two biggest clubs and he angered the Zamalek fans by standing on the ball," said Yousef.

"It was a sign of disrespect towards them and he is still hated by those fans.

"He has matured since then and he it would be unlikely that he would do something like that again."