Huddersfield Town sold Tom Ince to Stoke City today, receiving a record transfer fee for an outgoing player in the process.

The deal starts of at an initial £10m, but could rise to £12m in performance-related add-ons.

That broke the previous record of £8m plus add-ons Town received from Blackburn Rovers for Jordan Rhodes in August 2012.

Ince joins the relegated outfit as they look to achieve what Town did in 2016/17, when David Wagner's Terriers were promoted to the Premier League.

In the winger's first interview as a Potter, he told the club's official website: “I am delighted to be here, at a massive club with a huge fan-base and am so excited to get going again now.

“When Stoke made the approach and Huddersfield let it be known that they were open for business, then I had absolutely no second thoughts about wanting to come here.

“Everything about the club is geared up to being at the top level, which, as we all know, is where the club has been for a long time.

“It is a shame that we are in this division now but it is down to us, as a group of players, to make sure we bounce straight back up.

“I know what it requires to be successful in the Championship and I have already seen that there is an enormous amount of quality already here at the club.”

He added: “There is a lot of experience here, an enormous amount of quality and it is a really exciting place to be right now - as I said before, I just can’t wait to get down to work.”

Ince joins up with manager Gary Rowett at the bet365 Stadium, a man he worked under in his days at Derby County.

And the winger admitted that the boss played a large role in his move to the Potteries.

“I know the manager and he knows me, so of course that is a really big positive,” he said.

“He knows exactly what I bring to the table, he knows exactly what he is going to get from me and I know exactly what he wants from his players too, which can only be a positive.”