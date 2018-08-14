Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a summer of change for Huddersfield Town as a number of familiar faces have made way for new and exciting talent.

The Terriers welcomed seven new names to the John Smith's Stadium over the window, as well as officially snapping up two of last year's loanees, Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj .

But with the arrival of fresh legs comes the inevitable outgoings of some former fan favourites, most of whom will be remembered fondly in West Yorkshire as they continue their careers in pastures new.

Here we take a look at how Town's summer departures have begun life with their new clubs.

Tom Ince

Ince left Town for Stoke City in late July for a reported £10m after spending most of the pre-season with the Terriers.

He joined back up with manager Gary Rowett at the bet365 Stadium, having previously played under the boss at Derby County.

Stoke, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were one of the favourites to go up this year, but have struggled in the second tier.

The Potters currently sit third from bottom having lost to Leeds United on the opening day before claiming a draw at home to Brentford last time out.

Ince has played all 180 minutes so far, but is yet to record a goal or an assist - although Stoke have only hit the back of the net twice.

Scott Malone

Left back Malone left Town for Derby County last week for an undisclosed fee.

The defender had been deemed surplus to requirements by head coach David Wagner, who brought in Terence Kongolo for a club-record fee - the Dutchman able to play at both centre back and left back.

Malone has not yet been given a game by boss Frank Lampard at Pride Park, with the Rams sat 11th in the table after an opening-day victory over Reading and a defeat at the hands of Leeds.

(Image: Robbie Stephenson/JMP)

Michael Hefele

Cult hero Hefele signed for Nottingham Forest on deadline day for a £350,000 fee.

Town fans said an emotional farewell to the centre back who played a crucial role in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Since joining Forest, Hefele has seen his new side pick up their first win of the season against Reading, with Hillal Soudani scoring the only goal of the game on Saturday.

The Reds had drawn their two previous matches against Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion, putting them fifth in the Championship table.

Jordan Williams

Williams switched Huddersfield for Barnsley last week after featuring with Town's first-team stars during pre-season.

Since arriving at Oakwell, Williams has not been selected in the first-team squad for either of Barnsley's two clashes.

The Tykes won both matches without conceding, beating Oxford United 40 in their first outing before claiming a 2-0 win over Bradford City in their second.

Barnsley sit top of League One after two matches, but there are plenty more to come.

Sean Scannell & Jack Payne

Scannell was one of Town's longest-serving players when he left the club this summer for Bradford City, calling time on his six-year stint with the Terriers to join the Bantams.

He followed loanee Jack Payne to Valley Parade to compete in League One, in which Bradford sit 13th.

Ex-Town man Michael Collins guided the Bantams to victory in their first fixture, with Payne netting the only goal of the match to hand the Bantams three points against Shrewsbury.

Their second match was less fruitful as undefeated Barnsley claimed a 2-0 win over the West Yorkshire side.

Payne has played every minute of the season so far for Bradford, while Scannell has had 77 and 78 minutes of game time in his first two matches respectively.

Jordy Hiwula

Hiwula signed for Coventry City while Town were in Austria earlier this summer and has already played two matches for the Sky Blues.

After 180 minutes of game time, Coventry have earned one point - against AFC Wimbledon - but were beaten by a Duane Holmes-inspired Scunthorpe United.

Hiwula has played on the wing and down the middle for the Sky Blues but is yet to get on the scoresheet.