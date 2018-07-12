Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has admitted the Terriers are not yet done in the summer transfer window.

The head coach is confident of both bringing in and moving on players in the final month of business, with Town making four additions so far this summer.

Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna, Ben Hamer and Terence Kongolo have all joined Town on permanent deals this summer, but the boss will have to prepare to move a number of other players out of the club during the off-season due to Premier League regulations.

The Premier League squad rules state that all 20 clubs have to submit a 25-man squad list at the end of the summer transfer window and can only update their roster again during the January window.

Of those 25 players, at least eight have top be 'home grown', meaning they must have been signed on to a club affiliated with the Football Association or Football Association of Wales for "a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday".

Anyone Under 21s do not count towards the criteria, so the likes of Bacuna, Ryan Schofield and Matty Daly would not take up a slot in the 25-man squad.

Town currently have 26 first-team players over the age of 21 in their squad, meaning Wagner will have to trim the list by at least one name this summer - assuming no one else is brought in.

The head coach has however confirmed more new faces will join Town in this window, so further players will need to be sent out on loan or sold.

Squad members such as Jack Payne, Sean Scannell and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, who all went out on loan last term, could once again spend the season away from Town, but more will have to be moved on if the club is lining up more incoming transfers.

One thing is for certain: there will be movement in the Town squad before the summer is out, as Wagner confirmed after the Bury match when he told Sky Sports: "This is not the squad which we will have when we start the first game in the Premier League."