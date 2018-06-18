The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a £12m fee for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ivan Cavaleiro.

TeamTalk claim a fee has been agreed between the two sides, with the midlands club allowing the forward to leave in order to fund new arrivals at Molineux.

The 24-year-old has netted 14 times in his two-year spell with Wolves and aided their promotion to the Premier League last season.

Cavaleiro is a popular player at Wolves and most fans who took to social media after the reports do not want to see the Portuguese forward leave Molineux this summer.

Others were willing to let the former AS Monaco man leave but only if a better replacement had been lined up by the club.

Here are some of the reactions from Wolves fans after reading the reports claiming a fee had been agreed for Cavaleiro.